Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of IXG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

