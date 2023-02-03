Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.07. 81,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

