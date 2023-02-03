Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 57,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

