Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. 69,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

