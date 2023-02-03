Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

