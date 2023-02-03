Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 22.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,277,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DDEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 182,710 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

