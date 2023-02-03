Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 807 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. 572,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

