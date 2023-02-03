Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 3,494,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,615. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

