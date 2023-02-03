Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 505,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

