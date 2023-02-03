Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.51. 2,632,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average is $360.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.