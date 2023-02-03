Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.38. The company had a trading volume of 148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,973. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

