Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.47

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 67303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Featured Stories
