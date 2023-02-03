Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.99. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $282.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Stryker by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

