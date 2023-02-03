STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £9,722.86 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) insider Aki Mandhar purchased 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($12,007.98).

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a market cap of £123.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.27. STV Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 360 ($4.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

