Substratum Market Capitalization Hits $373,388.76 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $373,388.76 and approximately $7.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097784 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

