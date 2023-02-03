Substratum Trading 36% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Substratum has a market cap of $322,817.12 and $2.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00223401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073064 USD and is down -25.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

