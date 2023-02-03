Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Chairman Buys $17,962.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Chairman Oscar M. Bean acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,310.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43.
Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.