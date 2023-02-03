Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Chairman Buys $17,962.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Chairman Oscar M. Bean acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,310.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

