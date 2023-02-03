Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after acquiring an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after acquiring an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

