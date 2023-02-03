Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 2.8%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30). 112,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 248,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Supreme Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.83. The company has a market cap of £124.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,172.22.
Supreme Cuts Dividend
Supreme Company Profile
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.
