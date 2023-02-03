SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of SVB Financial Group worth $168,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $333.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.80.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

