SVB Leerink Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $130.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $113.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
