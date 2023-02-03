Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
