Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.