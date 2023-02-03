Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and $5.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,631.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00588601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00184010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00051925 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,174,974 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.