T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lifted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 222,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 1,138,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

