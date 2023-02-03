T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.17.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $145.75. 607,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

