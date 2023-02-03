T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Decreased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 2.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 780,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.