T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading 0.4% Higher

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 48.34% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

