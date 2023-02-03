Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $129.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

TTWO stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

