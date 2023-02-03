Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Down 1.5%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.21 ($0.04). Approximately 35,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 29,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.