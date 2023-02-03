Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $20.05 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

