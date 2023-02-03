Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

