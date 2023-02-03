Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.