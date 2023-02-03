Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $181.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

