Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.05. 993,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

