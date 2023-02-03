Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.28) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.37) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.48) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.69 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

