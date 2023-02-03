Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Shares Down 6.5%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 96,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 54,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Telesis Bio Trading Up 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 73.65% and a negative net margin of 251.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telesis Bio, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesis Bio by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 183,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

