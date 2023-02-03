Telsey Advisory Group Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $320.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $266.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.13. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

