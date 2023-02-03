Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $495.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015614 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009427 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001948 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,669,328,517 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,211,160,872 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
