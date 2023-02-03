TerraClassicUSD Price Up 68.8% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $371.56 million and $340.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00091751 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00064327 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010579 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024852 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000252 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,331,264 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,861,245 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.