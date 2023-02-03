TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $364.57 million and approximately $278.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00090844 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00063619 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010544 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024942 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004449 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000256 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,432,470 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,972,629 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
