Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $91.87 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,896.24 or 0.08053468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

