Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $157.25 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

