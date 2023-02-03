Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $19,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 85.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 41,953 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

