Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.