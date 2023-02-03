Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 12,102 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

