Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 35,958 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

