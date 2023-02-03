Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 9,448 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

