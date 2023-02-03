Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 320.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

