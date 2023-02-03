Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.