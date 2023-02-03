Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.