Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 143.16% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

